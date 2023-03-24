ROWLEY — The following activities are scheduled at Rowley Public Library:
The latest "Courageous Conversations" event, an Asian American Pacific Islander panel, takes place Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
This is part of a virtual series on the rise in hate, where it stems from, and the personal impacts. Specifically, Courageous Conversations focus on hate toward Black and brown people, the LGBTQ community, the Jewish community, Asian Americans and immigrants.
Participating in the event will be Rep. Tram Nguyen; Anna Choi, Endicott College professor of religion; Andy Zhang, Andover Chinese School; and Yasmin Padamsee Forbes, the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission.
Between March 2020 and March 2022, Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that has documented incidents of anti-Asian discrimination during the pandemic, received nearly 11,500 accounts of anti-Asian hate incidents. This includes 340 incidents reported in Massachusetts.
While this wave of hate may be pandemic driven, anti-Asian attitudes are not new in the U.S., according to a library news release. During World War II and the internment of Japanese Americans, everyone from Dr. Seuss to Life magazine pushed anti-Japanese propaganda.
To sign up to watch from home, visit the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. An email with the Zoom link will be sent.
'Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste'
A virtual lecture, "Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste" will be presented Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Americans throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year. Julia DeVoy will trace the state of textile waste in the U.S., its global public health impact, and associated issues of environmental injustice.
Guided by the perspectives of Matilda Lartey, an artisan and environmental activist in Ghana and dialogue with the audience, DeVoy will explore solutions to textile waste and its environmental health effects.
These include what changes people can make to reduce their environmental impact and the state, national, and international policies needed to regulate discarded textiles and contribute to systemic change in the fashion industry.
Registration is required for this program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. An email with the Zoom link will be sent.
