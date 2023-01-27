ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library announces the following events and programs. For more information, check its website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850. The library is at 141 Main St.
Preparing soil for gardening
The library hosts a gardening seminar, “Preparing Your Soil For Gardening,” via Zoom on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The quality and makeup of soil has a big influence on how well plants will grow. Unlike sunlight, air and water, it is difficult to tell whether soil is right for plants by looking at it or even by looking at the plants. Learn about soil structure, compaction, fertility and pH, and discover how to modify these qualities for a more successful garden. The seminar is led by Gretel Anspach, a trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, a lifetime master gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, and a recently retired systems engineer for Raytheon.
She won the MMGA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Anspach established and maintains a 20,000-square-foot food production garden that has provided produce to the Marlborough and Maynard food pantries for 10 years. Her primary interest and focus is the science behind horticulture.
Two ways to attend: Watch at the library or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed). you).
Presentation on musicals
“From ‘The Jazz Singer’ To ‘A Star Is Born’: “A History of the Movie Musical” will be shown Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Over nine decades, the movie musical would evolve to embrace every type of performance and format, from Broadway hits to original creations from composers such as Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin. This presentation will look at the history of this unique format, and include more than 30 excerpts and feature artists such as Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, the Nicholas Brothers, Busby Berkeley, Gene Kelly and The Beatles.
The program will be led by Brian Rose, a professor emeritus at Fordham University. Two ways to attend: Watch at the library or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed).
American kitchen history
“The History of America’s Kitchens” will be presented Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
From the Colonial period to the present, the kitchen has been a source of nourishment and comfort. The way Americans have lived with their kitchens has changed dramatically over the course of three centuries. Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle will discuss how the American kitchen has evolved from the 17th century to the present.
Drawing on her book “America’s Kitchens,” co-authored with Melinda Narardinov, Carlisle will talk about the technological and social changes that have taken place in kitchens and suggest how these innovations have transformed kitchen work and changed women’s lives.
Sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. The link will be emailed.
