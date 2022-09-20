MERRIMAC — The following is a list of upcoming events at the Merrimac Public Library, located at 86 West Main St., Merrimac.
The library's regular StoryTots and Storytime groups for ages 2 to 6 will begin on Sept. 27 and registration will remain open until groups are full. In addition, the library is now offering a weekly Tuesday morning Movement and Music class for ages 0-8 years, led by Katrina from Haverhill's Family and Community Connection. These groups will meet outside on the lawn, weather permitting, or in the children's program room. Its literacy-based programming also includes monthly book clubs; Ready To Read (grades 1-2), Rad Readers(grades 3-5) and the Merrimac Zoomers for adults aged 18+.
Youth Services Assistant and artist, Trish Horgan, will be leading a new Sketchbook Club for grades 5 through 8. This drawing club will meet bi-monthly on Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. The goal is for students to learn techniques, explore shared prompts, and most importantly have fun and gain confidence. All materials will be supplied.
Monday Movie Matinees are making a comeback after a long break, and will kick off on Monday, Oct. 17 with a screening of the new biopic, "Elvis." Showtime starts at 1 p.m. and complimentary refreshments will be served in the library meeting room. Registration is not required to attend. Our adult program schedule also includes a combination of virtual and in-person events on topics such as shade gardening and meditation.
Go to: www.merrimaclibrary.org for the library's complete schedule and to register for any of its free programs and events. For more information contact Tracy Shaw at tshaw@merrimaclibrary.org.
