NEWBURY — Take a look at some of the events coming up at Newbury Town Library:
July 26 at 7 p.m. – ”Cooking with Scraps”
Cookbook author Lindsay-Jean Hard speaks as part of this virtual program to help people learn how to make use of food scraps, keep them out of landfills, and still have enough left over for compost piles.
Pulling from her book “Cooking with Scraps,” Hard will answer questions about minimizing (or, in a perfect world, eliminating) food waste. This program is being held in collaboration with many other Massachusetts libraries. Register on library’s event calendar.
July 28 at 2 p.m. – Summer Showtime
Beat the heat and join the library for a showing of “Hope Springs” starring Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jone, and Steve Carell. No registration required.
July 28 at 3 p.m. - Newbury outdoor escape room
The theme of the escape room centers around Newbury’s only documented case of witchcraft in the 17th century, but people will learn about various periods of Newbury’s history. Recommended for groups of two to four, ages 16 and up. Register on library’s event calendar.
July 28 at 10 a.m. - Musical storytime
Join library staff for a musical themed storytime. Recommended for children up to age 5, with siblings welcome. Register on library’s event calendar.
Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. - Kids yoga
Join library staff alongside Buddhaful Souls Yoga Studio for a session of kid-friendly yoga. Learn techniques, breathing exercises and mindfulness guided by expert Elissa Shoreman. Recommended for ages 3 to 7, but all ages welcome and bring a yoga mat. Register on library’s event calendar.
Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. – Pokémon Club
Bring trading cards and to the library for Pokemon Club. Recommended for ages and older. Register on library’s event calendar.
