ROWLEY — The following events are presented at the Rowley Public Library located at 141 Main St., Rowley:
“The History of America’s Kitchens,” takes place Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m. virtually.
From the colonial period to the present, the kitchen has been a source of nourishment and comfort. The way Americans have lived with their kitchens has changed dramatically over the course of three centuries.
Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle will discuss how the American kitchen has evolved from the seventeenth-century to the present. Drawing on her book America’s Kitchens, co- authored with Melinda Narardinov, Carlisle will discuss the technological and social changes that have taken place in this room and suggest how these innovations have transformed kitchen work and changed women’s lives.
Sign up to watch from home via Zoom at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. You will receive an email with the Zoom link. Or call the. library at 978-948-2850.
Romance authors Maya Rodale and Caroline Linden discuss “Dangerous Books For Girls,” on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m.
Join us for a conversation between friends and romance authors Maya Rodale and Caroline Linden. They’ll be discussing Rodale’s re-release and expanded edition of “Dangerous Books For Girls: The Bad Reputation of Romance Novels Explained.”
Long before clinch covers and bodice rippers, romance novels have had a bad reputation as the lowbrow lit of desperate housewives and hopeless spinsters. But in fact, romance novels — the escape and entertainment of choice for millions of women — might prove to be the most revolutionary writing ever produced.
“Dangerous Books for Girls” examines the origins of the genre’s bad reputation — from the “damned mob of scribbling women” in the nineteenth century to the sexy mass-market paperbacks of the twentieth century — and shows how these books have inspired and empowered generations of women to dream big, refuse to settle, and believe they’re worth it.
For every woman who has ever hidden the cover of a romance—and for every woman who has been curious about those “Fabio books” — Dangerous Books For Girls shows why there’s no room for guilt when reading for pleasure.
Two ways to attend: watch at the Rowley Library or sign up to watch from home via Zoom at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed to you).
