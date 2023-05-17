Learn more about Medical Aid In Dying
Ten states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation allowing terminally ill patients, who meet very stringent criteria and oversight, to obtain medical treatment options to hasten their deaths, ending the potential for protracted, needless suffering. Massachusetts is not one of them. Join the library via Zoom on Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m. for an in depth look at this often volatile, emotionally laden topic.
This evening’s conversation will be facilitated by staff members and volunteers from Compassion and Choices of Massachusetts and will include personal stories from those who wished they could or their dying spouses could have availed themselves of this vital medical option.
Native Americans of New England
On Thursday, June 1, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, explore the history of Native Americans in New England: resistance, adaptation, and survival under often harsh and unfavorable circumstances, and some of the colonial legacies that still shape the views and perceptions about Indigenous peoples to this day. Led by Christoph Strobel, author and Professor of History at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Registration is required for these online programs. To sign up to watch from home, visit the Rowley Public Library web site at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. Attendees will receive an email with the link to the webinar.
The library is located at 141 Main St. Rowley. For more information call: 978-948-2580.
