ROWLEY — The following activities are taking place at the Rowley Public Library. For more information or to sign up, visit: rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-948-2850. The Rowley library is located at 141 Main St.
Art of the Book Workshop
Saturday, Sept. 9, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Boring books be banished Come on a journey exploring creative art books and make two book structures of your own. Let’s break the rules about what books should look like and be! Space is limited.
Debby Reelitz is a professional calligrapher in North Granby, Conn. Introduced to calligraphy by her fifth-grade teacher, she dabbled for years until opening her own calligraphy studio in Chicago before moving to northern Connecticut. For more than 25 years, she has been a professional lettering artist, creating awards, gifts, commissions, chalkboards, writing on walls, engraving, teaching and much more.
Find More Birds: 111 Surprising Ways to Spot Birds Wherever You Are
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. (virtual). Author Heather Wolf will be discussing her new book “Find More Birds: 111 Surprising Ways to Spot Birds Wherever You Are.”
It will be a fascinating conversation about being in the moment and noticing the wonderful and varied birds around us. Wolf shares her very best tactics, plus special tips to spot crowd favorites such as hummingbirds, owls, and eagles—and can’t-miss bird behaviors. And, apparently, this is a high migration time, so perfect to see even more birds in your back yards.
Registration is required for this online program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the Rowley Public Library web site at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. Attendees will receive an email with the link to the webinar.
Rowley Book Club reading “The Outermost House”
Join library staff on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m for their first book discussion of the season to talk about “The Outermost House: a year of life on the great beach of Cape Cod” by Henry Beston, a classic of American nature literature.
In 1926, Beston spent two weeks in a two-room cottage on the sand dunes of Cape Cod. He had not intended to stay longer, but he ended up staying for a year, meditating on humanity and the natural world, poetically chronicling the four seasons at the beach: the ebb and flow of the tides, the migration of birds, storms, stars, and solitude.
The library will have copies of the book available, so call or stop by to pick one up today. The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and future titles are listed on the library’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.