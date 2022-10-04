WEST NEWBURY — Several events – including a new Outdoor Adventure Walking Group– are on tap for senior citizens at the SAGE Center this month. Formerly known as the Senior Center, the SAGE Center is located on the ground floor of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St.
This week the ongoing "Lunch and Learn Speaker Series" features Veterans Agent Karen Tyler, who will answer questions about veterans benefits, including local benefits, Veterans Affairs benefits such as disability, pensions, aid and attendance; and state benefits, such as annuities and tax abatements. Turkey meatloaf is on the menu for the luncheon, slated for Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested.. To register, call the SAGE Center at 978-363-1104 or email coa@wnewbury.org.
Led by volunteer Liz Bartlett, the center’s new Outdoor Adventure Walking Group is a chance for people to walk the local rail trails, parks and boardwalks. Participants are encouraged to walk at their own pace. The final two walks for this month are the Riverside Trail at Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill on Oct. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.; and the Clipper City Rail Trail & Harborwalk on Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. For the latter walk, the group will start at the boardwalk and follow along the river. Anyone interested in joining the free group walks can register at: coa@wnewbury.org or call 978-363-1104. Group members are encouraged to share ideas on favorite walking spots with Liz.
Held monthly, the center’s new healthy dinner night this month is Taco Tuesday on Oct. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The taco bar will include lean ground beef, ground turkey, fresh veggies and other typical taco toppings - as well as drinks and dessert. Stop by SAGE Center to purchase a $10 ticket by Oct. 12.; then enter your ticket at the event to win a fun door prize.
Dietitian Leigh Hartwell of AgeSpan presents “Eat the Rainbow” at a nutrition talk on Oct. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. She will discuss the importance and value of including a colorful array of fruits and vegetables in our daily diets to combat and manage chronic diseases. Learn about vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants. To register for this free talk offered at the SAGE Center visit coa@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1104.
The SAGE Center is a place in town where residents ages 60 and older come to enjoy social, activities, growth, and education. (SAGE). It offers a wide range of services and programs including exercise classes, lectures, creative arts, health information, volunteer opportunities, games, and trips – along with a variety of other wellness programs. The center serves as a congregate meal site with AgeSpan; and is a Meals on Wheels delivery hub for homebound residents from West Newbury and Groveland. Each participant must complete a membership form and waiver upon attending a SAGE Center event for the first time. A senior who is not independent may still attend if accompanied by a caregiver, family member or friend.
