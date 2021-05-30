Memorial Day is a state and federal holiday. This year, it is observed on Monday, May 31.

The following is a list of what's open and closed on Memorial Day.

City and town offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

State offices: Closed

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Federal, state and local courts: Closed

Liquor stores: Open (after noon)

Restaurants and bars: Open

Supermarkets: Open

Convenience stores: Open

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

MBTA (subways and buses): Operating on Sunday schedule

Commuter rail: Operating on weekend schedule.

