AMESBURY — Multiple sightings of a black bear has proven to be a "whack-a-mole" like situation for local police which has spent hours trying to track down the elusive ursine.
The black bear was first spotted Wednesday on Merrill Street popping out of a wooded area by the Hines Bridge. But when it was seen a day later on Elm Street closer to the Sparhawk School, that's when local police began looking for it, according to police Chief Craig Bailey.
Unfortunately, the bear has proven to be evasive with officers unable to locate it.
"I'm hopeful that Yogi has gone back to its natural habitat," Bailey said Friday, referring to the TV cartoon bear character.
A Facebook post claims the bear was seen Thursday evening on Elm Street, again close to the Hines Bridge.
Black bears, according to the state's Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, should not be approached.
"Bears should always be appreciated from a distance to ensure the safety of humans and bears," the state says on its website. "Aggressive and predatory behaviors by bear are very rare, but possible, so it is wise to be aware of the bear’s behavioral signals and appropriate actions to take. These recommendations are specific to North American black bears. If you live or recreate in an area where other bear species may be encountered, you should familiarize yourself with how to react in those situations, too."
Bailey said his department, which was "inundated with calls," has protocols to deal with black bears when they approach schools and other populated areas of the city.
In October 2018, a mother black bear and her cub were tranquilized and removed from a tree in the area of Elm Street and Atlantic Avenue. The bears became a major spectacle with more than 100 people watching from ground level and helicopter TV crews buzzing the area above.
Roughly three years later, in October 2021, a 200-pound, male black bear was struck and killed by a either a car or a truck on Route 110 in Salisbury. A month earlier, the bear was spotted along Rabbit Road.
For more about black bears: www.mass.gov/black-bears-in-massachusetts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.