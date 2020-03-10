NEWBURYPORT – The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center will host its eighth annual White Ribbon Breakfast on March 24 at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown as part of a worldwide movement for human rights that engages men and boys in helping to end gender-based violence.
Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8 a.m.
The White Ribbon Initiative first began 30 years ago after the massacre of 14 women in Montreal when a group of Canadian men decided to take action and speak out against violence against women, according to a press release.
The Massachusetts White Ribbon Campaign is led by Jane Doe Inc., the state’s coalition against sexual assault and domestic violence.
Jane Doe Inc. has significantly increased its focus of the White Ribbon Campaign, developing #ReimagineManhood for discussing gender-based violence and the role of men and boys in the context of broader discussions of gender equity, racial justice and healthy masculinity.
The keynote speaker for the breakfast is RaKim “RahK” Lash from A Call to Men, a violence prevention organization. Lash is a respected leader on issues of manhood, male socialization and violence, and preventing gender-based violence. With a focus on equity and inclusion, his training experience includes engaging college students, high school and middle school boys, and fraternity members.
Suzanne Dubus, CEO of the center, said the group is thrilled to have Lash as the breakfast speaker.
“As the focus of the Massachusetts White Ribbon Campaign sharpens on reimagining manhood, we want to inspire guests of this event, especially the youth in our programs, to engage in a dialogue on gender equity and healthy masculinity,” she said. “Having these conversations with today’s youth is a key part of ending gender-based violence tomorrow.”
Among those attending the breakfast will be students who participate in the center’s Youth Empowerment Services, or YES, a program in area schools that uses research-based and nationally recognized approaches.
Proceeds from the event support the YES program, which aims to empower girls, foster healthy dating relationships, and engage boys and girls in violence prevention, with an emphasis on reaching students in upper elementary school through high school.
Last year, YES programs were provided to more than 1,100 students and faculty members across Essex County.
Anyone who donates to the center on the day of the breakfast will be eligible to win one of two prizes: a New England Patriots game experience, which includes four club seat tickets, four sideline passes and a parking pass; and a “Night Out in Cambridge,” which includes two tickets to the American Repertory Theater, dinner for two at Bambara and an overnight stay at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel.
To register for the breakfast, visit jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
For more information about the crisis center, call 978-465-0999, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org or call the 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 978-388-1888.
