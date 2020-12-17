NEWBURYPORT — The region's first snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas of Greater Newburyport, creating hazardous driving conditions, but for the most part, residents took the snow emergencies seriously and stayed off the roads.
Officials in Newbury, Newburyport and Salisbury were watching the coastline closely around 1 p.m. Thursday as high tide threatened homes and businesses. Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. and Anthony Furnari, Newburyport's Department of Public Services director, were among those heading to Plum Island.
Lucey said there was some water "encroachment" along Plum Island Boulevard, the Plum Island Turnpike and Old Point Road, but not enough to hinder traffic. Officials will be keeping an eye on snowdrifts but Lucey there was little else to report in terms of high tide or the storm.
"Hopefully, this will be in the rearview mirror soon," Lucey said.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said the high tide sent water spilling into the Broadway area but did not go further.
"I'm happy to say most people are staying off the roads," Fowler said.
Furnari said only a few cars were towed after the city banned on street parking, starting at midnight.
"People did listen to the parking ban," he said.
The region was mostly spared of power outages, with a National Grid map mid-morning showing only isolated pockets of trouble in Newburyport and Newbury with about 10 customers in the dark. By 1 p.m., power had been restored.
Furnari said DPS workers were dispatched to Titcomb Street in the morning to repair a water main break. Repairs were expected to be completed by early afternoon.
Furnari and Amesbury Department of Public Works Director Rob Desmarais said they were able to deploy their full contingents of plow trucks, be they municipal workers or contractors. By 1 p.m., Amesbury DPW workers were busy removing snow piles from the downtown area.
Amesbury police Chief William Scholtz reported to the mayor's office that his department did not have any issues with residents adhering to the snow emergency.
The snowstorm afforded Triton Regional and Amesbury students the day off from in-person or remote learning. But some school districts, including Newburyport and Pentucket Regional, conducted online learning.
