NEEBURYPORT —Compagnia De' Columbari, in collaboration with The Screening Room, the Custom House Maritime Museum and Theater In The Open, present "Whitman On Walls!" Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Custom House's back lawn.
The event features seven films celebrating the work of Walt Whitman and local poets responding to the films in their own words. This is a free family-friendly event that will showcase nine local poets, including Rhina Espaillat, Beth Platow, Mark Stevick, Daniel Speers, and five young poets from Newburyport.
"This is truly a community event with the Newburyport Art Association donating the use of the projector with Ben and Rebecca Fundis of The Screening Room donating their services to operate the projections. The Newburyport Public Library has purchased multiple copies of books for children on Walt Whitman for all to enjoy. The Newburyport Horticultural Society will be donating a floral arrangement to be placed next to the poets during the presentation," organizer Barbara Oswald said.
Oswald also thanked Teddy Speck of Theater in The Open, Debbie Szabo, the River Valley Charter School and the Waring School for help inviting the poets.
The lawn will be open starting at at 6 p.m. for picnics with the films and poems beginning as the sun sets at 7 p.m. and ending around 8 p.m.
Community Service of Newburyport Inc. is inviting local non-profits to attend and offer information from 6 to 7 p.m. on the services they offer to those in our community, Oswald added.
