NEWBURYPORT — Whitman on Walls "WoW!" is relocating from the Custom House lawn due to the threat of rain. The new location is the Central Congregational Church sanctuary, 14 Titcomb Street, Newburyport.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the one-hour performance beginning at 7 p.m. . During that hour organizers are hoping people see what local non-profits have to offer the community and watch the sun set through the historic, jewel-toned LaFarge stained glass windows. This is a free family-friendly event.
A good will offering will be gratefully accepted by organizers. Organizers are also accepting donations of laundry detergent that be shared with local neighbors.
