NEWBURYPORT — A pair of construction companies involved in the John Greenleaf Whittier Bridge project agreed to pay the federal government $1.24 million in fines to resolve allegation of fraud and other violations, the The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Illinois-based Walt's Construction Company and Melo's Rodbusters Inc., of Massachusetts worked on the $300 million Interstate 95 improvement project, which included construction of the new John Greenleaf Whittier Bridge over the Merrimack River.
As part of the settlement agreement, Melo's agreed to pay $146,102 to resolve the government's investigation while Walsh Construction also agreed to pay almost $1.2 million.
Although the project was completed by 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated the two companies have agreed to collectively the fines to resolve allegations of False Claim Act violations. The companies also participated in a fraudulent scheme designed to take advantage of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program while working on the Whittier Bridge project, according to the release.
The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program provides opportunities for businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals to work on projects financed by the federal government.
Melo's Rodbusters Inc., is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise that subcontracted with Walsh Construction, which was selected by the state in 2013 to be the prime contractor in the federally funded Whittier Bridge project.
As a part of its own settlement agreement, Walsh Construction admitted it assisted with certain work functions for Melo's, (and another Disadvantaged Business Enterprise not party to the settlement) that included assistance in the selection of suppliers and participation in price discussion and negotiation.
Melo's also admitted that Walsh Construction had performed the work, even though the subcontractor should have been it itself, while also providing an accurate information in response to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation inquiry regarding price negotiation with suppliers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.