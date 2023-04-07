NEWBURYPORT — Two construction companies involved in the John Greenleaf Whittier Bridge project agreed to pay the federal government $1.24 million in fines to resolve allegations of fraud and other violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Illinois-based Walt’s Construction Company and Melo’s Rodbusters Inc. of Massachusetts worked on the $300 million Interstate 95 improvement project, which included construction of the new bridge over the Merrimack River.
As part of the settlement, Melo’s agreed to pay $146,102 while Walsh Construction agreed to pay almost $1.2 million.
Although the project was completed in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated the two companies agreed to pay the fines to resolve allegations of False Claim Act violations.
The companies also participated in a fraudulent scheme designed to take advantage of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program while working on the Whittier project, according to a news release.
The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program provides opportunities for businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people to work on projects financed by the federal government.
Melo’s Rodbusters is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise that subcontracted with Walsh Construction, which was selected by the state in 2013 to be the prime contractor for the federally funded bridge project.
As a part of its own settlement, Walsh Construction admitted it assisted with certain work functions for Melo’s, (and another Disadvantaged Business Enterprise not party to the settlement) that included assistance in the selection of suppliers and participation in price discussion and negotiation.
