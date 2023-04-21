AMESBURY — Folks interested in the rich history of the city will be in for a treat if they attend the Whittier Home Association’s annual meeting.
The organization is a nonprofit that seeks to promote the legacy of local poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier while preserving the collections, structures and grounds of the John Greenleaf Whittier Museum.
The annual meeting will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St.
Anne Ferguson took over as president of the association in December. She explained what goes into the organization’s annual meetings.
“At the annual meeting, we vote on the officers and give an update on what’s going on at the Whittier Home and recount our different committees, for instance, the garden committee and the hospitality committee and the finances, et cetera,” she said. “That’s a brief part of our meeting.”
“Then, we wrap up with some refreshments and we’re having Steve Klomps come and give us a talk on the Blaisdell Clocks.”
She praised Klomps’ knowledge of the city.
“He is a historian and knows probably the most of any living person right now about the history of Amesbury,” Ferguson said. “He has very generously agreed to come and speak to our members and actually it’s open to anybody who’s interested.”
She spoke passionately about the clocks and the family responsible for their creation, unable to contain her excitement for Klomps’ talk.
“There’s only I think five in the country. and they are fascinating,” Ferguson said. “He talks about the different types of clocks that they made – one one-day clock, an eight-day clock and it is totally fascinating.”
Former association President Chris Bryant, still an active member of the organization, shared her thoughts on the importance of the group’s work.
“The Whittier Home has done a lot for the community as far as getting the word out there that poetry is an important part of our lives, and Whittier believed that as well,” Bryant said. “He was a Quaker, a pacifist, and he fought with his pen rather than weapons or violence, and he believed very strongly in that, and that’s how his abolition work was carried out. and it looks like he was pretty darn successful as well.”
The association requests that people RSVP by emailing whittierhome@verizon.net or calling 978-388-1337.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
