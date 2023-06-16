AMESBURY — The June Garden Meeting of the Whittier Home Association will be held on June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the poet’s Victorian Garden.
Light refreshments will be served. The WHA announced Agatha award winning author, Edith Maxwell will be presenting her newest Quaker midwife book during the gathering.
"I've been a member of the Whittier Home for some years now," Maxwell said. "The association and the museum have been a fabulous resource for being able to depict Whittier as a supporting character in my 1880s Quaker Midwife Mysteries. I'm delighted to share new short stories from my collection, 'A Questionable Death and Other Quaker Midwife Mysteries,' at the annual meeting on June 24."
Attendees will have an opportunity to hear about this collection and ask the author questions. Books will be available for sale. In case of rain, the gathering will be moved inside. Please RSVP by June 20 by calling the home at 978-388-1337 and leave a message with name and number of guests.
