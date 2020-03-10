AMESBURY – The Whittier Home has announced that it's postponing the 10th annual “Celebrating Whittier” fundraiser because of concerns for the health of people attending, and in light of the recent coronavirus reports.
The event had been scheduled for March 22 at the Friends Meetinghouse, but Chris Bryant, president of the Whittier Home Association, said it will take later in the spring when it might be held in the garden of the Whittier Home.
Bryant said in a press release that “bringing many elderly folks into a gathering this large would be an unnecessary risk that we aren’t willing to take. We hope that many will join us later in the year when the event is rescheduled.”
The program for the event is a presentation by Ron and Donna Lasko entitled “Hats off to Women!" and commemorates the 100th anniversary of American women achieving the right to vote. It celebrates the spirit that paved the way for future women’s rights progress.
