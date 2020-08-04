AMESBURY — The John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum may not be ready to open its doors for in-person tours, but it is lining up some virtual options.
While some museums opened up under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, the Whittier Home and Museum acknowledged that it did not have enough space to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
In the meantime, the museum produced a 35-minute virtual tour to provide those interested with a history of Whittier, his deep-seated Quaker beliefs of nonviolence and his anti-racist works created before and during the Civil War.
As museum President Chris Bryant noted in a press release, the Whittier Home in Amesbury is "virtually yours."
Additionally, the August poetry reading, "Tapestry of Voices," will host its 22nd event virtually this year. The event, which is open to all who love poetry, will take place over Zoom on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.
This year's event will be dedicated to the memory of the recently deceased Congressman John Lewis. It will also honor the Black Lives Matter movement, which the museum said Whittier would have joined.
All of the poems will be Whittier's works written for the Abolitionist Movement from the 1830s through the Civil War.
Readers will include the co-founders of Tapestry Voices Lainie Senechal, Amesbury's first poet laureate, and Harris Gardner, poet and poetry editor of Ibbetson Street Press; renowned poets Rhina P. Espaillat and Alfred Nicol; Amesbury's current poet laureate Ellie O'Leary; and Amesbury's second poet laureate Stephen R. Wagner.
To RSVP for this event, request the Zoom information in an email to chrisbryant1@comcast.net. The event will be recorded on Zoom and posted to YouTube at a later date.
To access the virtual tour of the museum, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbDzN7jmL8Q&feature=youtu.be.
