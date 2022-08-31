AMESBURY — Since 2016, the John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum and the Amesbury Cultural Council have sponsored the Gathering of Verses poetry contest for high school students.
The students come from schools such as Berwick Academy in Maine, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill, Newburyport High School and Amesbury High School.
The poems are judged by members of the Amesbury poet laureate support committee, previous and current poets laureate, and other esteemed, published and well-known poets.
The Whittier Home invited this year’s winners to read their poetry and accept an award during the Tapestry of Voices Collaborative Poetry Reading in the home’s garden Aug. 20.
Tapestry of Voices was created by Lainie Senechal, Amesbury’s first poet laureate, a painter and an environmentalist, and Harris Gardiner, a published poet, poetry editor of “Ibbetson Street,” and recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from “Ibbetson Street.”
“Tapestry of Voices is dedicated to promoting not only the works of John Greenleaf Whittier but those of our poets laureate and the youth who are our future,” Whittier Home President Christina Bryant said.
This year marked a return to normal for the event, which had moved to Zoom the past two years, something which was difficult for Bryant.
“The last two years were very hard, we were able to do Zoom, which was all right but some of these poems are just so emotional that I wish I could have hugged them, and you can believe that I gave them all big hugs this year,” Bryant said. “The poetry that these students write after two years of isolation is so insightful, they really do live life to the fullest, they stay up to date on issues, and they just do such great work.”
Bryant, who has been the Whittier Home’s president since 2014, believes that the poetry has improved each year and she is proud to be a part of it.
“I am also really proud of the Whittier Home for supporting these wonderful students and giving their poetry a platform,” Bryant said. “We do a lot of outreach but this is absolutely my favorite.”
Emotions were high at this year’s gathering as those in attendance mourned the loss of one of their own.
“This was a particularly emotional year as Stephen Wagner, our second poet laureate, passed away from cancer,” Bryant said. “There were times there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”
Those performing had the choice to read from Wagner’s work if they wished.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
