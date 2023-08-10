AMESBURY — The John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum is hosting a book launch Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. for Newburyport artist Susan Kapuscinski Gaylord’s new book of quotes in calligraphy, “Offerings.”
There will be a mini exhibit of images from the book, a brief talk, a chance to purchase books and have personalized calligraphy bookmarks lettered, and refreshments.
The 24 quotes, ranging from Lao Tzu of the 4th century B.C. to Amesbury’s own John Greenleaf Whittier to the cult film, “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension”, were chosen to lift spirits and remind people of a larger and deeper world waiting to show its wonder, according to a news release.
The sparkling lettering was done with metallic watercolor paints on dark paper and photographed by Kevin Harkins.
Gaylord has been active in the arts community since moving to Newburyport in 1985. Her involvement in the arts includes roles as artist, teacher, speaker, writer, designer and publisher.
She works in multiple media with a focus on calligraphy and sculptural bookmaking. Her work has been featured in magazines and books, and exhibited in the U.S., Canada and South Korea.
The event is free to the public and will be held rain or shine. It will move indoors if necessary. The entrance to the garden is on Picard Street.
