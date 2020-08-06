AMESBURY — The John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum is offering virtual events, including its 22nd annual poetry reading, "Tapestry of Voices," via Zoom on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Virtual tours of the museum are also being offered while it remains closed to the public indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The home and museum do not have the space to conform to social distancing standards under the state's Phase 3 plan and events in the garden have also been canceled, according to Chris Bryant, president of the Whittier Home Association.
The 35-minute tour on YouTube is for those who want to learn more about Whittier's Quaker beliefs of nonviolence and his anti-racist works prior to and during the Civil War.
"Tapestry of Voices" is for all who love poetry and is dedicated in memory of recently deceased Congressman John Lewis and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
All of the poems to be read will be Whittier’s works and were written for the abolitionist movement from the 1830s through the Civil War.
The readers include the co-founders of "Tapestry of Voices," Lainie Senechal, Amesbury’s first poet laureate and Harris Gardner, a poet and poetry editor for Ibbetson Street Press. Other renowned poets such as Rhina Espaillat and Alfred Nicol will also read in addition to Ellie O’Leary, Amesbury’s current poet laureate, and Stephen Wagner, Amesbury’s second poet laureate.
A highlight of the past few years has been the student winners of the “Gathering of Verses” poetry contest, sponsored by the Whittier Home in collaboration with the Amesbury Cultural Council. This year’s winners will also read at the event.
To make a reservation to attend the live Zoom session Sunday, send a request by email to chrisbryant1@comcast.net. The event will be available on YouTube at a later date.
To take the virtual tour, search on YouTube for “Whittier Home Tour” or at the following link: https://youtu.be/PbDzN7jmL8Q.
