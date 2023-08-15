HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech’s Career Technical Initiative Carpentry Program students recently completed a project for Veasey Park in Groveland, School Superintendent Maureen Lynch announced.
The project was initiated by school Vocational Coordinator Paul Moskevitz, who coordinated with former Whittier automotive instructor Ed Reed and the local group that oversees Veasey Park.
Students used the skills they learned throughout the summer to mimic the framing of a house and build a new shed for the park, which will be used for storing tools and supplies to maintain the park.
“It makes me feel great to know that I am capable of creating something that makes a difference,” said Haverhill student Jaden Capeles. “I have a job opportunity in the carpentry field as a result of being in the summer CTI program. I feel like I have learned a lot over and am proud to have contributed to a community project like this in a meaningful way.”
Carpentry students collaborated with computer-aided design students to create a design for the new shed. All of the supplies needed were purchased through a CTI grant, courtesy of the state, used to fund the program.
Students in the CTI Carpentry Program included Capeles, Daniel Giannatsis, Jorvanny Ortiz, Israel Tricoche Jr., Jazaih Perez, and Dillon Wolf, all of Haverhill, Junior Guzman and Markino Mathurin, both of Lawrence, Olga Reynolds of Methuen and Liam Fogle of Georgetown.
Whittier Tech staff involved in the project included Moskevitz, carpentry instructor Mark Whittier and computer-aided development/drafting instructor Scott Robertson.
“We are very proud to see our students complete projects for the community using the skills they cultivate during Whittier’s Summer CTI program,” Lynch said. “The initiative is not only a door opener to all of the students that participate, but it also builds their confidence in their industry skills as they move into the professional realm.”
Whittier Tech’s Summer Career Technical Initiative provides access to training programs so participants can find meaningful employment directly after completing the program.
