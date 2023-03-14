HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech’s educational foundation is hosting its annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser on May 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road.
Derby tickets are $50 each for entry and food. The event will feature a livestream of the Kentucky Derby and live music from Take Two Duo, along with a raffle and cash prizes.
Raffle prizes include student-made picnic tables, fire pits and chairs. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Guests also may enter a cash prize raffle. Tickets are $100 each for a chance to win a first-place prize of $10,000, a second-place prize of $1,000 and a third-place prize of $500.
Community members can sign up to be a Derby Party event sponsor. Sponsorships include two tickets to the event and a display of their company banner. Sponsorship costs are platinum for $1,000, gold for $750, silver for $500 and bronze for $250.
To purchase tickets, visit foundation.whittiertech.org/.
Guests are encouraged to wear their best derby attire.
To purchase cash prize raffle tickets or to become a Derby Party event sponsor, email the Whittier Tech Educational Foundation at foundation@whittiertech.org.
