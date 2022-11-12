HAVERHILL — Prospective students and their parents flocked to Whittier Tech’s open house last weekend, giving them a perspective on what the trade high school offers.
In preparation for the event, design and visual communications students designed and printed invitations, which were sent to more than 1,800 eighth-graders and their families from Whittier’s 11 sending districts.
At the open house, the students explored Whittier’s newest vocational pathway, marine technology. A boat, jet ski, motor and boat ramp built by carpentry students and painted by auto body students were displayed in the lobby.
The students and their parents also watched demonstrations from Whittier’s 22 other pathways: design and visual communications; graphic communications; cosmetology; culinary; early education and care; hospitality management; marketing-business management; carpentry; electrical; masonry; plumbing; CAD/drafting; health assisting; medical assisting; dental assisting; business technology; electronics/robotics; engineering technology; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; machine technology; metal fabrication; auto body/collision repair and automotive technology.
During the open house, masonry juniors Silas Smith and Gracie Fetty, both of Haverhill, constructed a fireplace from scratch. Electronic/robotic students flew a drone through obstacles around the gym while engineering students drove remote-controlled cars through cones and obstacles.
Those who attended enjoyed meals, refreshments and snacks prepared by culinary students at the school’s Poet’s Inn Restaurant, including tortellini, chocolate mousse, brownies, cookies, coffee and tea.
“The open house is an opportunity for Whittier Tech to open our doors to the community so they can see all of the amazing things that are happening in our 22 vocational programs every day,” Vocational Coordinator Amanda Crosby said. “It is very exciting to see prospective students and their families explore our school and everything that Whittier has to offer”
In addition to academics, the students and their parents learned about the extracurricular activities offered at Whittier such as SkillsUSA, participated in application help sessions, visited the school store, and learned about career and college opportunities after graduation. Two hundred fifty prospective students applied at the open house.
“We had such a wonderful turnout at last weekend’s open house,” Superintendent Maureen Lynch said in a news release. “Thank you to everyone who attended and to all the students and staff who helped make the open house such a success.”
