HAVERHILL — The entire Whittier Tech junior class was able to learn fun, interactive lessons about safe driving thanks to the ThinkFast Interactive teen driver safety program, School Superintendent Maureen Lynch recently announced.
On Thursday, April 13, the junior class participated in the program, which was developed by ThinkFast Interactive and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and sponsored by the Massachusetts State Police.
The program helps teens learn about safe driving via a fun, game show-style program about safe driving with multiple-choice questions, video questions and pop-culture trivia questions.
The event included fun sessions like a dance break, in which Isaias George of Haverhill, Dena Casteris of Ipswich, Adam Segan of Haverhill, and Liam Towne of Newbury participated, with George winning a $20 Amazon gift card for being the best dancer.
Other contests included a 20-second “Drop Some Knowledge” challenge, in which contestants had to “drop some knowledge” about what they would say if their father did not believe that using a GPS device while driving was considered distracted driving. Kenny Jimenez, of Haverhill, won that contest.
The contest concluded with a final challenge, featuring the dance contest winner, the 20-second challenge winner, and a member of the top two scoring teams in the overall contest. Finalists were George of Haverhill, Jacob Teague of Georgetown, Tommy Knight of Haverhill and Sheayla Capuci of Salisbury.
George and his team, which also includes David Beltre, Azel Valdez and Jeff Avila, all of Haverhill, won a $100 gift card for being the winning overall team.
“ThinkFast Interactive provides a fun, engaging and extremely educational learning experience, and we are extremely grateful to the Department of Transportation and Massachusetts State Police for making this experience possible for our students,” Lynch said. “This program truly engaged our juniors, and will help create better, safer driving habits in a large number of new drivers in our junior class.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.