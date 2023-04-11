HAVERHILL — A Whittier Tech senior was recently recognized as one of the top students in career technical education in the state.
Kai Reed, an electronics/robotics student from Haverhill, received the Vocational Technical Secondary Student Achievement Award during the Massachusetts Career and Technical Education 90th Annual Conference in Foxborough on April 1.
The award is given to students who show commitment and success in their career pathway and academics.
Nominees also must show good personal character and leadership, and be involved in their school and community.
Electronics/robotics instructor Bob Beaton introduced Reed at the ceremony, detailing how Reed overcame the challenges of remote learning, excelling at each step, and always striving for more.
“Kai was the student who made me challenge myself to be better,” Beaton said.
Reed also worked a co-op job at Rochester Electronics in Newburyport, a global semiconductor manufacturer. Reed’s success there has led to the company hiring more Whittier students as co-ops.
“I have been fortunate to have had you as a student throughout your four years at Whittier Tech,” Beaton told Reed. “Having you as a student is my absolute honor and privilege. There is no doubt in my mind that this is only the first of many awards and accolades you will earn during your career.”
Reed thanked his family and the Whittier Tech staff in attendance, and urged those in the audience to encourage young people that they can do anything they if they are determined.
Reed was joined at the ceremony by his parents, Penny Reed and Brett Portalla; sibling Gabi Reed, who will enter Whitter Tech in the fall; grandparents Wes and Laurie Reed; and aunt Bonnie Rouleau.
Whittier faculty and staff members also attended to support Reed: Superintendent Maureen Lynch; Principal Chris Laganas; Director of Pupil Personnel Services Kristine Morrison; Vocational Coordinator Paul Moskevitz; Coordinator of Curriculum and Staff Development Kelly Fay; Coordinator of Data and Assessment Katie Jensen; Director of Community Partnerships Tia Gerber; vocational instructors Bob Beaton (electronics/robotics), Chris Gerber (metal fabrication) and Jane Moskevitz (allied health); and English teachers Lindsey Crovetti, Elizabeth Devenney, Deb Santos and Katie Staunton.
Reed will attend the University of Maine in the fall, entering the honors program in the marine science and mechanical engineering department.
