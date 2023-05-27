HAVERHILL — Superintendent Maureen Lynch recently announced that Whitter Tech hosted a successful exploratory program for high school seniors.
Haverhill High School seniors Braxton Caswell, Yomar Alicea, Andy Gomez and Jaden Capeles, and Triton Regional High School senior Elliot Johnson of Rowley completed the program May 19, receiving certificates of completion. They were treated to a celebratory breakfast.
The eight-week program offers students from sending schools an opportunity to explore the technical and vocation programs that Whittier offers, according to a news release.
Each week, students explored a new subject with Whittier instructors. The subjects included marine technology, taught by Mike Murray; masonry, taught by Matt Palmer; metal fabrication, taught by Steve Palmer; auto body, taught by Paul Debenedictis; advanced manufacturing, taught by Bruce Boisselle; culinary arts, taught by William Yameen; plumbing, taught by Eli Roy; and carpentry, taught by Mike Sandlin.
The five students who completed the program will participate in the electrical, plumbing, carpentry or auto body programs through Whittier’s summer Career Technical Institute.
“Throughout the program, these students have exhibited exceptional enthusiasm and a strong work ethic, which has undoubtedly contributed to their success,” said Vocational Coordinator Amanda Crosby said in the release. “Their positive attitude and willingness to explore various shops and trades have allowed them to broaden their horizons and discover their true passions.”
This is the second time Whittier has offered the exploratory program and it plans to continue the program next year.
“Congratulations to these students for completing the exploratory and learning more about their future career path,” Lynch said. “Our programs offer students a unique experience where they can explore technical programs centered around careers that interest them.
“Our exploratory program gives non-vocational school students the opportunity to explore those interests further through hands-on and interactive learning,” she added. “I wish them all the best as they continue their studies with our CTI program this summer.”
