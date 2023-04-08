HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech students recently gave a presentation to their peers on Credit for Life, a program that teaches students real-life budgeting and money management skills.
The group of junior marketing students – Gabby Ortiz of Haverhill, Katie Rocco of Newburyport and Owen Brannelly of Amesbury – gave the presentation March 21 and March 24 as part of their SkillsUSA project.
The students spoke about the importance of financial literacy and budgeting. The presentation also served as an introduction to Whittier Tech’s upcoming Credit for Life Fair, according to a news release.
At the fair, students will take part in a simulation, experience real-life scenarios, and make difficult financial decisions that will ultimately affect their final net pay.
Brannelly and Ortiz traveled from their cooperative jobs to give the presentation. Brannelly works at Deborah Conner, CPA, and Ortiz works at Go Tax Accounting and Services in Haverhill. Rocco transferred to Whittier from Newburyport High School in September and will be co-op eligible next year.
“The students came after school and did Google Meets during their lunch breaks while on co-op to help prepare for this presentation,” said marketing instructor Linda Sarno, who is working with the students on their project. “Their dedication is remarkable.”
