HAVERHILL – Whittier Tech alumna, including Akira Matos, recently visited the school to offer advice to students in the early college program. Matos visited the school to speak with 12 classes of early college students on Friday, Jan. 6, and 13.
The early college program creates a natural pipeline for Whittier juniors and seniors to obtain college credits at no cost through classes taught at Whittier by Northern Essex Community College (NECC) instructors. The program helps offset the cost of a college education.
Matos, who studied metal fabrication at Whittier, graduated last year with 18 college credits.
Matos is expected to graduate from NECC with her associate's degree this fall. She will then transfer to UMass-Amherst to obtain her bachelor’s degree in biology through the MassTransfer Program. Through MassTransfer, Matos is guaranteed admission to UMass-Amherst without any fees and without completing application essays.
Matos spoke to students about the benefits of the MassTransfer Program, as well as her time at Whittier and in college. She also reminded students that since those in the Early College program are considered NECC students, they can take advantage of the many NECC resources, including academic coaching, mental health supports, attend athletic events, and job search assistance.
"I would like to thank Akira for coming back to Whittier to share her knowledge and experience with our Early College students. Akira's success is a testament to her hard work in high school and college, as well as the many benefits that the Early College program offers to students," School Superintendent Maureen Lynch said.
Matos is a member of the MA Early College Policy Fellowship, a movement to strengthen and expand high-quality Early College initiatives in Massachusetts.
To learn more about the early college program, please contact Director of Community Partnerships Tia Gerber at tgerber@whittiertech.org or 978-373-4101, ext. 327.
