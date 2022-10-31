HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch recently announced that more than 200 students at the school are participating in the Early College Program.
In March 2021, Whittier Tech and Northern Essex Community College were approved for an early college designation, which created a natural pipeline for Whittier juniors and seniors to obtain college credits at no cost. The program helps offset the cost of a college education.
Out of the 640 eligible students, 229 are participating in the program. Last year, 116 students participated in the program.
Through the program, students can enroll in courses taught at Whitter, including English composition 1, English composition 2, introduction to psychology and introduction to sociology. Each class counts as three college credits. The credits are recognized by all Massachusetts state colleges and universities, including NECC.
Four sections of English composition 102 and eight sections of English composition 101 are in session. The classes are being taught by Whittier instructors Lindsey Crovetti, Chris Cunningham, Deb Santos and Carter Cotrupi.
Tia Gerber, Whittier’s director of community partnerships, praised the program.
“The early college-designated program at Whittier is a true game-changer for our students. Having the opportunity to enroll in college courses while still in high school is an incredible opportunity,” Gerber said. “I wish this program existed when I attended Whittier as a high school student – I am thrilled to see how many Whittier students are taking advantage of the Early College Program. Our Whittier program is growing rapidly.”
Students who begin the program in their junior year can earn 12 credits before graduation. Students who start it in their senior year can earn up to six credits.
“By participating in our Early College program, students really get the most out of their high school experience and set themselves up for success down the road,” Lynch said. “They leave the program having learned new skills and with a resume filled with college credits that they can show schools and future employers.”
To learn more about the program, contact Gerber at tgerber@whittiertech.org or 978-373-4101, ext. 327.
