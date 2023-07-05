HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech School Superintendent Maureen Lynch recently announced that Whittier Tech students performed exceptionally well at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
Seven Whittier Tech students competed at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, which was held from June 19 to June 23.
The competing team consisted of juniors Nathaniel Shramko of Groveland, Caden Roberge and Owen Brannelly, both of Amesbury, Gabriella Ortiz of Haverhill, Katherine Rocco of Newburyport, and seniors Royal Almonte and Amely Hussien, both of Haverhill.
The national conference is the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education, bringing together thousands of students, instructors, business partners, and administrators to celebrate the accomplishments of those preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, according to organizers.
Whittier's seven competing students had an outstanding performance at the conference, each winning a gold medal in their respective area. Shramko won a gold medal in electronics technology and was awarded electronics tools from a sponsor, Knipex.
Brannelly, Ortiz and Rocco, who organized Whittier Tech's Credit for Life event in May, won gold medals in the career pathways showcase for design and visual communication.
Almonte, Hussein and Roberge created an educational board game that reinforces the SkillsUSA Framework and explores the career and technical programs most commonly found in CTE schools. As a result, each won a gold medal in the career pathways showcase for business, management, and technology.
Other students that attended the conference to support their peers were first-year students Adrian Angeloni of Rowley, Kaitlyn Leary of Haverhill, sophomore Natalie Delano of Haverhill, and senior Jaidyn Craig of Haverhill.
Angeloni, Leary and Delano were all national voting delegates. Delano is also a Massachusetts State Officer Elect. Craig attended the conference as the outgoing Massachusetts SkillsUSA president.
Students were accompanied by Whittier Tech electronics instructor Bob Beaton, advanced manufacturing instructor Bruce Boisselle, SkillsUSA advisor and Allied Health instructor Jane Moskevitz, vocational coordinator Paul Moskevitz, English instructor Katie Staunton and allied health instructor Dr. Beverly Stickles.
"All of our students who attended the SkillsUSA National Conference last week demonstrated their professionalism, determination, camaraderie and intelligence," Lynch said. "We are extremely proud of their accomplishments at the Conference. They truly represented Whittier Tech well. Congratulations."
