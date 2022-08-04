NEWBURYPORT — Face painting, eating watermelon slices and other fun activities took center stage Wednesday when the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport brought Kids Day in the Park back to Yankee Homecoming.
The free event at Atkinson Park offered other activities such as cornhole, story time, juggling, and the traditional bicycle and carriage parade for children of all ages.
Exchange Club President Stuart Deane said it was the first Kids Day in the Park in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.
Deane said the two-year break seemed to have affected public awareness of the event, which saw a lower turnout than usual.
“We were guessing between 400 and 500 people, at least that’s what we ordered for the hamburgers and hotdogs,” he said. “We’ve had just over 100 (by 11 a.m.). But the kids are still enjoying it and it is always our pleasure to offer this during Yankee Homecoming.”
It began picking up closer to noon when the Essex County Sheriff’s Office gave a K-9 demonstration featuring German shepherd Odin and Dutch shepherd Jango.
Deputy Sheriff Matthew Cabezas said the two police dogs would perform an article and evidence search. A criminal apprehension demonstration for children was also planned.
“The kids love it,” he said. “They love seeing the dog, they love us here. K-9 is one of those things that can really bring the community together because the adults love seeing the dogs, too.”
Face painting was, as always, one of the most popular activities.
Rising Newburyport High School senior Jasmine Al Khatib said she was painting a lot of tigers and butterflies on children’s arms and faces.
“I’m doing whatever they want,” she said.
Walden Thomas, 4, of Amesbury had a bat painted on his face so he could play Batman.
“I like Batman because I fly,” he said.
His mother, Yori, said Walden and his 2-year-old brother, Jove, enjoyed Kids Day in the Park.
“Jove wasn’t born yet last time but Walden had a great time and we were, frankly, a little confused if this was going to happen this year. But we asked on Facebook this morning and it seemed to be a thing and it’s a really nice thing for the kids,” she said.
Naomi Tarkan, 6, had a bead of flowers painted on her forehead because they matched her dress, she said.
Al Khatib said the young girl was a “perfect” subject.
“She’s held very still. She’s an old pro,” Al Khatib said.
Newburyport firefighter Paul Gouldthorpe showed off his department’s Engine 1.
Gouldthorpe said most young children are in awe of fire engines.
“I never outgrew it,” he joked. “But mostly, I’m making sure that they don’t fall out and get hurt because they can get a little over enthusiastic.”
Newburyport and West Newbury Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher also had her truck on display to let children get a look at her nets, dog crates and other equipment.
“I’m teaching them some things like how to approach an animal and pet a dog,” she said.
Provencher was asked by one young man if she could take away bad bugs but had to tell him that was not her department.
“I wish I could take away the bad bugs but I can’t,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
