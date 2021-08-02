'Wildheart' photography exhibit at Sweethaven

NEWBURYPORT — “Wildheart,” a photography exhibit by Karen Olson, will be open to the public from Saturday through Sept. 12 at Sweethaven Gallery, 25 Inn St.
An opportunity to meet the artist will be offered at the gallery Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Karen Olson is a photography-based artist who uses the medium to illustrate the language of the subconscious and dig deep into the psyche, according to a press release.
She employs diverse materials and methods of construction to create her ethereal imagery and sculpture, the press release said. Olson was recently interviewed for her project “Wildlight” by the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts.
Several of her images from an additional project, “Between Two Worlds,” were chosen for the show “Behind the Lens — Women in Photography” at the Rhode Island Center for Photography.
The Griffin Museum of Photography in Boston featured the project in a virtual gallery show. Her book with the same title was included in the Davis-Orton/Griffin Museum Photobook Show.
Sweethaven’s gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information: 978-465-7656 or www.sweethavengallery.com.
