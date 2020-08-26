Wilson Pools submits winning bid for old Plains School

SALISBURY — After many years of looking, the town may have found a buyer for the old Plains School after the Board of Selectmen accepted a $150,000 bid from Wilson Pools earlier this month.
Plains School had initially been used as a kindergarten but was shut down when Salisbury Elementary School was built in the mid-1990s.
The 92 Main St. property was valued at $200,000 in 2014 and has been used in the past for storage, as well as Fire Department training.
The town eventually designated it as surplus and began putting out requests for proposals in 2016, which solicited one bid of $5,000, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
The town advertised the property again in 2017 and received several bids, including one for $120,000 from EDM Construction Inc. of Merrimac, a $100,000 bid from Doggy Daycare, $60,000 from Berkshire Bridge & Iron Co. and a $47,000 offer from Eastern Specialty Concrete.
None of the 2017 bids were accepted, however. The selectmen accepted Wilson Pools’ $150,000 offer on Aug. 17.
“They are a local business which has been renting in town,” Harrington said. “This is designated to be their new home, in more ways than one.“
Attorney Paul Lees represents Wilson Pools owner Michael Wilson.
“My client is very excited to have been selected as the winning bidder by the Board of Selectmen and being awarded the opportunity to put together a purchase-and-sale agreement and buy the property,” Lees said.
Lees said Wilson Pools intends to use the property as a retail location, as well as an apartment.
“I think it is going to be a great use for the property,” Lees said. “The town is going to get some tax dollars and it is in everyone’s best interest.”
In other news, Harrington said the town recently sent a request for proposals out to various telecommunications companies to make use of the Salisbury Beach water tank.
“In addition to the police and fire network, we also have a wireless telecommunications carrier, which is Verizon,” Harrington said. “We have room on the tank for additional carriers. So we put out the RFP requesting people to bid to put additional wireless telecommunications equipment on the beach water tank.”
Harrington went on to say that additional telecommunications equipment would improve cell phone reception in town, as well as net Salisbury some cash.
“They would rent the space for 20 years,” Harrington said. “Verizon pays us roughly over $30,000 per year.”
Harrington also said he is aware that some residents are concerned about the potential effect of wireless telecommunications equipment on human beings but, he said, their concerns are misplaced.
“Before we offered this the first time, several years ago, we had a public meeting,” Harrington said. “There were one or two people who came armed with information that they claimed prove that cell towers give out harmful radiation. There have been several studies done by the federal government and others that have determined that it’s not true.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.