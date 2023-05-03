NEWBURYPORT — Eric Steeves of Plum Island Drift announced his “Windmill Whale” exhibit will be featured at Blochaus Art Gallery, 74 Water St..
A reception takes place at the gallery Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.
In the 1820s, a saltworks was erected at what is now Sandy Point State Park on Plum Island. Twenty-eight vats were dug into the peaty sod adjoining a canal 8 feet wide and 10 feet deep.
Seawater was pumped by six old-fashioned windmills to a height of 20 or 30 feet and then allowed to fall upon a heap of brush through which it trickled to the vats.
While exposed to the heat of the midsummer sun, the water evaporated gradually and crystals of salt appeared in the shallow vats.
A storm would destroy the windmills and buildings. A local farmer salvaged some of the boards and planks. They remained in a barn for 200 years – until now.
Steeves has created a collection of 20 “Windmill Whales” from those old boards.
