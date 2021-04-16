High winds lashed the coast along New England throughout the day on Friday, bringing heavy rain blowing almost parallel to the ground at times.
Waves smashed against pilings and washed up the beaches on Plum Island and in Salisbury, with high tide coming around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Rain was forecast to taper off somewhat later Friday, with showers and a low temperature of 37. Saturday's forecast called for around a 40% chance of rain with temperatures in the mid-40s.
