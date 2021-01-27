'Winter Light' photos displayed in Market Square

NEWBURYPORT – Seven color photos taken by Newburyport photographer Michael C ODonnell on Plum Island on a single day are on display at Souffles coffee shop in Market Square. The photos will be on display through Feb. 19.
ODonnell titled the show "Winter Light" and said he made all the images on the afternoon of Jan. 20, "capturing the scene and the light with my camera."
ODonnell, who shoots with a Leica digital camera, also has photos on display at Newburyport Optique
