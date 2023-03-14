Greater Newburyport felt the effects of a powerful winter storm that hit the area Tuesday and delivered several inches of heavy, wet snow and blistering winds.
The National Weather Service forecast that northeastern Massachusetts would see 5 to 10 inches of snow before the storm moved out of the region overnight.
As torrential rain turned into sticky snow about lunchtime, area communities initiated parking bans and closed schools early. In Newburyport, the decision was made to close City Hall, the public library and its community center at noon.
Haverhill Road in Amesbury, near the Merrimac line, was closed to traffic about 1:30 p.m. after a tree fell and knocked down power lines.
About 100 homes and businesses were left without power for part of the afternoon. There were also sporadic power outages reported in Newburyport and West Newbury, according to a National Grid power outage map.
Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said despite the hazardous weather, it was relatively quiet for his department.
“Fortunately, it’s been a fairly slow morning and early afternoon thus far,” he said. “Personnel are out right now, they just went on a call for I think our first wire down of the day. That occurrence will likely increase as the day goes on and particularly overnight tonight.”
Often during snowstorms, they see fewer but more serious accidents, he said.
“I would just encourage people to be mindful of and to heed the warnings that come through the media and the news about these potential storms and that they should first and foremost try to stay off the roads as best they can,” Carrigan said.
Carrigan warned of potential power outages overnight due to high winds and heavy, wet snow.
“There is a potential for widespread power outages and the winds are also going to continue to be strong throughout the day tomorrow,” he said. “So that could impact our power crew’s abilities to restore power. It’s possible that there would be a loss of power that might extend for more than a few hours and maybe up to 24 hours.”
Carrigan emphasized the importance of staying informed to be able to prepare ahead for bad storms.
He noted the area may face another hazard.
“There is a coastal flood watch in effect for much of the coast. and we are particularly vulnerable in our region, both on Plum Island and in Salisbury,” Carrigan said.
He urged people to not drive in floodwaters, noting he has seen cars disabled and drivers stranded in the past.
“It may appear that there’s only a couple of inches of water on the road, but it could very well be over a foot and it doesn’t take a lot of water to disable a vehicle once you’re stuck in very cold moving water,” Carrigan said. “It is going to place those drivers and their passengers in a potentially life-threatening predicament.”
The Daily News reached out to the Amesbury and Newburyport fire departments but did not hear back in time for this report.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
