NEWBURYPORT — Looking like a floating oil refinery at the mouth of the Merrimack River, the 400-foot dredger Delaware was ready to begin moving sand to the beach at Plum Island’s Reservation Terrace, according to the city’s harbormaster.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working with H&L Contracting on a $9 million project to dredge 226,000 cubic yards of sand from the Salisbury and Newburyport sides of the river.
The New York-based contractor initially completed the 9-foot dredge in Newburyport with the 220-foot dredger Oyster Bay in November.
A combination of winter weather and technical difficulties, however, kept the project from moving forward any further this winter.
H&L Contracting was initially contracted to complete the dredging by March 31. But the company requested and received a 30-day extension, so it traded the Oyster Bay for Norfolk Dredging Company’s 400-foot dredger to complete the job.
The Delaware arrived off the coast of Salisbury late last week. Harbormaster Paul Hogg said the crew spent the weekend performing safety inspections and preparing for work so dredging could resume on Monday.
“It’s going to be loud and pretty dangerous,” he said. “So people will want to stay away from the beach for the next eight to 10 days.”
Hogg said he spent much of the weekend keeping people away from the beach at Plum Island Point.
“I know people are curious. But this is the time when things can get dangerous, with all of the machinery moving around and all of the sand,” he said. “They’re working with a 30-inch pipe, so they’re going to be pushing a lot of sand.”
Hogg added that his office will issue a notice to mariners and will be available for anyone who needs them at 978-462-3746.
“I know people are curious but we want to keep everybody safe down on Plum Island,” he said. “If you have any questions, give us a call.”
State Sen. Bruce Tarr said in a text message that the dredging has been on a “long and difficult path” which required intense effort and teamwork so work could resume.
“Hopefully, now that we are at that point, the channel will get dredged quickly and the sand that is so desperately needed will get onto the beach where it needs to go,” he said. “We will continue to monitor the progress of the dredging and sand placement, and take any necessary actions to ensure the work is completed.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
