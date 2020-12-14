NEWBURYPORT – Our Neighbors' Table received a $300,000 grant from a charitable trust this year, the largest ever for the regional anti-hunger organization and the final gift from a fund created by a psychologist and Harvard professor.
Dr. Ward J. Cromer set up the trust in his name in 2006 and now, three years after his death in 2017, well over $1 million is being distributed to close the account while ensuring Cromer's legacy of helping others continues.
Harry Sobel, a Newburyport resident and executive trustee of the trust, was close friends with Cromer for more than 40 years. Last year, Sobel began volunteering with Our Neighbors' Table in Amesbury and, in discussions with other friends of Cromer, decided to make the six-figure bequest to ONT to expand its work creating food security in Greater Newburyport.
In addition, the trust donated $1 million to Partners in Health, a Boston-based international health care organization, and $300,000 to the Tanzanian Children's Fund.
The trust also gave $250,000 to Billy's Malawi Project, a medical clinic opened in 2004 in that central African nation.
"There was a very special place in his heart for African children, their health and well-being," Sobel said of Cromer, who traveled to more than 45 African countries and lived part of each year in Cape Town, South Africa.
Lyndsey Haight, executive director of ONT, said the gift from the Cromer Charitable Trust was a big surprise.
"That is absolutely our biggest gift to date, other than our building," Haight said. "It's a huge statement of trust and belief in our mission.
“Our Neighbors’ Table is incredibly honored to be a part of Dr. Cromer’s legacy," Haight said. "He lived his life to improve the lives and futures for so many children. His parting gift will have a profound and rippling impact and will ensure food security for generations to come.”
Haight said ONT will use the money to expand access to food for people across the 12 cities and towns in the region it serves.
"Dr. Cromer’s life in service to others is the inspiration for ONT’s Dr. Ward J. Cromer Legacy Society, a growing circle of individuals and families who wish for their commitment to food security to carry on beyond their own lifetimes" through such things as estate planning requests, she said.
Sobel, who is a clinical psychologist, said Cromer was a teacher and mentor to him when he was an intern at Massachusetts General Hospital many years ago. They were friends until Cromer's death in 2017.
Sobel said a small group of Cromer's friends would "sit down together and decide where we would like to send the funds. Our goal was to pretty much empty the foundation by this year."
The group gave careful consideration to charitable causes that meshed with what Cromer supported during his lifetime.
"The theme that runs through all of them is health, poverty and children," Sobel said of the charities. Our Neighbors' Table and the work it does would have been right in Cromer's wheelhouse.
"He would have been absolutely horrified to learn how much food insecurity there is here in Newburyport and surrounding towns," and would have supported ONT's efforts to end that.
Sobel called Our Neighbors' Table "one of the best-managed organizations here in New England."
Cromer, who was a member of the Harvard University Medical School Department of Psychiatry for 26 years and retired from Massachusetts General Hospital, died at age 77.
He spent the last seven years of his life with esophageal cancer. In spite of cancer, he continued his travels and work in other countries, including volunteering with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to monitor elections in Georgia, Moldova, Macedonia and Kyrgyzstan. Sobel said Cromer often traveled with an implanted chemotherapy port in his chest so he could administer his own medicine.
Recalling Cromer's life, Sobel said, "He very much valued fairness, logic, science and loyalty. Those were driving forces for how he approached his work and life. I feel very fortunate to have had him for a friend."
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News. You can follow him on Twitter @RichardLodge_DN.
