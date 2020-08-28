MERRIMAC – The Merrimac Police Department officially moved into its new station Tuesday when dispatch and 911 equipment were transferred from the old public safety facility on East Main Street to the MPD’s new home at 2 Jana Way.
“I am extraordinarily proud of our new station, and I am grateful to our residents for their support as the Merrimac Police Department aims to deliver the best and most modern and professional public safety services possible,” Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said.
The milestone takes place a little less than two years after residents voted to fund the design, engineering and construction of the $6.5 million police station in November 2018. Construction on the 8,375-square-foot facility began on May 13, 2019.
Joel Breen, Merrimac selectmen chairman, said he was thrilled for the department to be finally working in a state-of-the-art building.
“I think it’s long overdue,” he said.
Breen said the new station will also be a more welcoming place for residents and should give the town opportunities for more community outreach. It’s conceivable, he said, that there could be town meetings and other public events inside the station’s community space.
“It’s a great move for the town,” Breen added.
The former police station, constructed in the late 1800s or early 1900s, had been decaying over the decades and parts of the structure are unusable. The town bought the building in 1973 and it was first used to house the police and fire departments. Three years later, the Highway Department moved into the building, and in 1986, a dispatch center was added.
The Merrimac Fire Department remains at the 16 East Main St. location.
The new police station features a training room, more space for evidence storage, a larger and safer sally port to securely drive prisoners into the building, an interview room, modern cells and additional office space for officers.
Some finishing work, including tile work in the station lobby, remains to be completed in the coming weeks. The new station lobby is open for business, but residents should be ever-mindful of COVID-19 precautions, including masks and social distancing when visiting the police department.
Shears had moved his office to the Jana Way building last month in preparation for the switchover from the former East Main Street complex.
“I look forward to welcoming our residents to the new Merrimac Police Department, and we are looking forward to seeing many of you at a formal open house event once it is safe to do so,” Shear said.
On Monday afternoon, there will be a brief opening ceremony for local and state officials, police, and other community leaders in the station’s parking lot. Singer Bella Countrygirl is scheduled to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” along with one of her own songs.
