NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season will continue Saturday at 1 p.m. with an encore broadcast of Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting Gounod's "Faust" on WJOP 96.3 FM.
The 2011 recording starred Trevor Jonas Kaufmann in the title role and soprano Marina Poplavskaya sang the role of Marguerite. Baritone Russell Braun played Marguerite's brother Valentine and bass René Pape sang a role of the devil, Méphistophélès.
Listeners can visit www. Metopera.org for more information about the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts.
