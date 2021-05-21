NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP with Bellini’s final work, “I Puritani,” in an encore broadcast from 2017.
It featured two stars of bel canto opera: soprano Diana Damrau as the fragile Puritan maiden Elvira and tenor Javier Camarena as Arturo, her fiancé and an opponent of her people in the English Civil War.
Baritone Alexey Markov sang the Puritan commander Riccardo and bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni was Giorgio, Elvira’s sympathetic uncle.
Maurizio Benini led the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Bellini’s lyrical and vocally virtuosic score.
“I Puritani” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
