NEWBURYPORT —The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP with “Le Comte Ory,” Rossini’s racy final comedy, in a performance from 2013.
Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez starred in the title role as the Count who goes undercover – repeatedly – to pursue the Countess Adèle. That role was sung by South African soprano Pretty Yende, who made her Met debut.
French mezzo-soprano Karine Deshayes was Isolier, the Count’s page and romantic rival, and American baritone Nathan Gunn was Ory’s pal Rimbaud. Maurizio Benini conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
“Le Comte Ory” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network through WJOP 96.3 FM.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
