NEWBURYPORT – “Spirit Matters” will launch on WJOP or “Joppa Radio” (FM 96.3) on Dec. 12. This new monthly show will provide a community forum that invites and encourages dialogue on spiritual questions and issues.
Simulcasting on Saturday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP, the show’s mission is to strengthen the relationship between the spiritual and the secular and to offer support and community to seekers and questioners – within diverse faith traditions or no tradition, according to a press release.
Each month, co-hosts the Rev. Rebecca Bryan and Mary Jacobsen, sometimes joined by other guests, will discuss listener submitted questions and topics related to spirituality and the world, such as:
“What does it mean to be spiritual in these times?”
“How can you have faith with the state of the world as it is?”
“I know I believe in something, but I don’t know what it is, or how to explore it. What can I do?”
Bryan, of the First Religious Society, and Jacobsen, host of WJOP’s “Morning Show,” were motivated to start the show in response to what they describe as “the tumultuous times we’re living through, which provoke us to reflect upon questions we think of as spiritual because they engage the search for meaning and purpose in our lives,” the release said.
“These include coming to terms with our unresolved national history of racial injustice; finding common ground with neighbors whose values appear contradictory to our own; existential worries about the health of our planet; grieving daily losses large and small; and wondering whether and how positive changes and perhaps even wisdom will emerge from conflict and uncertainty.
“At the same time we’re seeking understanding and hope, we’re experiencing unprecedented and prolonged separateness from friends and community that may leave us feeling alone with our questions.
“Launching ‘Spirit Matters’ is our way of saying you’re not alone. Definitive answers may be elusive, but finding company in asking and living with the questions is possible and empowering,” according to the release.
Listeners’ questions and discussion topics are welcome. To be included, e-mail them to: SpiritMattersNewburyport@gmail.com. Your name will be kept confidential if you prefer.
After broadcast, “Spirit Matters” will replay on Channel 8 on Monday at noon and again on Wednesday at 9 p.m. It will also be available on PortMedia YouTube at www.NCMHub.org (click on YouTube icon) and on SoundCloud (click on the Cloud icon) and on www.NCMHub.org/share (click on CH 8 or 9, then Video on Demand).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.