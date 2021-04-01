NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP with Dvořák’s fairy tale "Rusalka" in an encore from 2014.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducted a cast led by soprano Renée Fleming, who starred as Rusalka, the water nymph who longs to become human, according to a press release.
Tenor Piotr Beczała was the Prince and mezzo-soprano Dolora Zajick was Ježibaba. Bass John Relyea sang Rusalka’s father, the Water Gnome, and soprano Emily Magee was the jealous Foreign Princess.
"Rusalka" will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network via WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
