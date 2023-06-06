NEWBURYPORT — The first LGBTQ Pride Parade in the city went off without a hitch Saturday, thanks in no small part to a group of local men whose watchful eyes were focused on marchers and those cheering them on.
The city’s Pride Board kicked off LGBTQ Pride Month in style over the weekend with Gov. Maura Healey attending a Pride Progress flag-raising ceremony Friday and roughly 250 people marching in the inaugural parade.
Parade co-Chairperson Paul Goldberg said between 400 and 500 spectators cheered the rolling rally as it made its way down Green Street with marchers having the added peace of mind of knowing members of The Wolfe Club of Newburyport were looking out for everyone’s safety.
“Thank goodness nothing happened,” Goldberg said. “But there’s a lot going on in this country these days where people feel so strongly about what we’re doing, in a negative way, that they have to come out and disrupt.
“Free speech is important and everybody has the right to say what they want,” he added. “But they really don’t have the right to disrupt, threaten or make people feel unsafe. That’s where the Wolfe Club came in.”
Club President Michael Switzer said his nonprofit, social and charitable men’s organization had roughly 15 members who, although not acting as security guards, were making sure that everything ran smoothly during the parade and flag raising.
“We’re straight allies and we wanted to find a way to be a part of things and provide some service,” he said.
The club was formed by a group of local Masons who were sanctioned by a high-ranking official at the Grand Lodge in Boston for hosting the Over the Rainbow dance featuring a drag queen performer at St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Temple last spring.
Although the dance went over well, Switzer and several fellow Masons left the organization and formed The Wolfe Club of Newburyport, which now sports 32 members.
Club members took an online active bystander training course, according to Switzer. He said it taught them how to deescalate a potentially dangerous situation by keeping an eye out for any threats or issues that may arise and calling 911 if it looked like they were going to get out of hand.
“Most importantly, it teaches you not how to confront somebody. But how to deescalate a situation,” he said.
Although the parade went well, Switzer did, however, admit he had a moment of apprehension along the way.
“We were at the start and somebody did drive by kind of aggressively and, for a second, you kind of jump up a little bit,” he said. “For half a second there, I felt one-millionth of a fraction of what somebody in the LGBTQ community probably feels every day. When you’re out there, standing up, you have to have your head on a swivel. Because you just don’t know.”
Goldberg said the parade went better than he ever thought possible.
“This was a hit beyond my wildest expectations,” he said. “I was so thrilled with the numbers of marchers, which were more than we anticipated. But I was even more thrilled by the people who came out to watch the parade.”
The club raised $4,500 for Newburyport Youth Services during its first Oktoberfest last fall and $4,000 for Our Neighbors’ Table with a black-tie Mardi Gras masquerade ball in February.
The group also donated $500 to the Pride Parade and will sponsor the Pride Week Finale Beach Party at Sunset Club Plum Island on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
“We will be raising money for (the North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth) for next year’s Pride celebration,” Switzer said.
The Wolfe Club, according to Goldberg, “walk the walk.”
“They have shown with their money and their time how much they support efforts like ours and, I’m sure, many others in town. They are true do-gooders,” he said.
Although club was formed in response to the actions of the Grand Lodge in Boston, Switzer said he feels like he and his friends have wound up on top.
“The appreciation that we have gotten back from the community and the Pride Board has been really satisfying and we’ve gotten a lot of attention of late,” he said. “We have 32 members now and over 20 people have shown a strong interest in joining the club. We’re not going away.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
