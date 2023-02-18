NEWBURYPORT — The Wolfe Club welcomed more than 140 guests dressed to the nines at a black tie Mardi Gras masquerade ball last weekend.
Under the direction of Chris Sawtelle and Deb Kehs, two film industry veterans, and with the work of the membership, Mission Oak Grill’s Steeple Hall was transformed into a Mardi Gras-themed oasis, complete with colorful lighting, rich fabrics and feathers everywhere, according to a news release.
After a welcome from Wolfe Club founder and President Michael Switzer, Our Neighbors’ Table Executive Director Lyndsay Haight joined the club’s board of directors – Greg Lewis, Craig Pouliot and Kip Weese – to thank those gathered for supporting the mission to provide food to those in need.
A portion of the proceeds from the ball went to Our Neighbors’ Table.
After a toast, Annie and the Fur Trappers, a jazz and blues band from St. Louis were introduced and the real party kicked off. Two upbeat sets of New Orleans jazz brought everyone to their feet, and swing dancing took over the night with a feather-waving conga line to cap it all off.
A live auction, with Greg Lewis as auctioneer, took place at intermission for the chance to own the original Alan Bull pastel promotional art piece for the ball. It raised an additional $900 toward the donation.
By the end of the night, $4,000 was raised to help Our Neighbors’ Table fund its work to provide meals and resources to those in need.
“We could not be happier with the success of our inaugural Wolfe Club Ball,” Switzer said.
“Everyone and everything came together in a way that surpassed all our expectations,” he added. “This event has demonstrated just what we can accomplish when we combine the vision, passion, talent, resources and hard work of our membership. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a one-of-a-kind evening and for all those who made it so amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.